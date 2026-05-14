AFMPS warns of dangerous practices around obesity treatments

The Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AFMPS) has issued a warning regarding dangerous practices involving certain obesity treatments, such as Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Saxenda. Patients are using pre-filled pens to administer higher doses than prescribed, and some are attempting to extract additional doses from the pens or reusing needles, posing risks to their health and safety.

L'Agence fédérale des médicaments et des produits de santé (AFMPS) alerte sur des pratiques jugées dangereuses autour des traitements contre l'obésité à base de certaines molécules (tirzépatide, sémaglutide et liraglutide), notamment commercialisées respectivement sous le nom Mounjaro, Wegovy et Saxenda.

Selon l'agence, certains patients utiliseraient, par exemple, un stylo prérempli conçu pour administrer quatre doses de 5 mg afin d'obtenir huit injections de 2,5 mg. D'autres tenteraient de récupérer le liquide résiduel présent dans le dispositif pour obtenir une injection supplémentaire, surnommée 'golden dose' sur les réseaux sociaux. L'AFMPS souligne que ces manipulations ne permettent pas de garantir un dosage précis, avec un risque d'administration insuffisante ou excessive.

L'agence évoque aussi un risque infectieux lié au démontage des stylos, à l'utilisation de seringues non prévues à cet effet ou encore à la réutilisation des aiguilles. Behind these practices often lies an economic reason. In Belgium, these treatments, initially developed for type 2 diabetes and now widely used in the treatment of obesity, remain expensive and their reimbursement is subject to certain conditions





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Obesity Treatments Dangerous Practices High Doses Golden Dose Health Risks Economic Reasons Belgium Diabetes Treatments Obesity Treatment Health Products Medicines

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