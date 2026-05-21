Alec Segaert becomes latest winner on 12th stage of Giro d'Italia

A flanders rider, Alec Segaert, has shocked the race when he escapes 3 kilometers before the finish line. He wins the 12th stage of the 109th Giro d'Italia.

Alec Segaert (Bahrain-Victorious) has become the latest winner on the 12th stage of the 109th Giro d'Italia. The flanders rider surprised everyone by escaping 3 kilometers before the finish line, for the 175-km stage that started in Imperia.

Toan Aerts (Lotto Intermarché) took the second place in the sprint, 3 seconds behind Uruguay's Guillermo Thomas Silva (XDS Astana). Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step) finished 5th, behind Britain's Ethan Vernon (NSN). Segaert, who is 23, has achieved his 4th professional victory and the 2nd in 2026. He also gave Belgium its first victory in this 109th Giro





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