At least 4,023 arrests in Iran-US conflict, executions and civilian deaths reported

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports that at least 4,023 arrests have been made in Iran since the conflict began on February 28th, with accusations of espionage, threats to national security, and sharing content related to the conflict with foreign media. The Iranian authorities have used the conflict as a justification for arrests, restrictions on freedom of expression, and violence against civilians. There are also concerns about executions in Iran, with groups reporting that at least 26 men have been executed since the conflict began, and six men have been hanged for espionage on behalf of Israel. Additionally, HRANA reports that at least 3,636 people have died, including 1,701 civilians, as a result of the US-Israeli attack on Iran. A ceasefire has been in effect since April 8th.

Selon Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), basée aux Etats-Unis, au moins 4.023 arrestations ont été effectuées entre le 28 février, début de la guerre déclenchée par une attaque israélo-américaine contre l’ Iran , et le 9 mai.

Les accusations comprennent l’espionnage, des menaces à la sécurité nationale, ou encore la communication ou le partage de contenus liés au conflit avec des médias étrangers, a précisé HRANA. Les autorités iraniennes se sont servies du conflit pour justifier des arrestations, des restrictions à la liberté d’expression et des violences contre des civils. L’inquiétude grandit également concernant les exécutions en Iran.

Des groupes de défense des droits humains affirment que depuis le début de la guerre, les autorités ont exécuté 26 hommes qui étaient considérés comme des terroristes ou des agents d’espionnage pour Israël. Selon des médias officiels iraniens, six hommes ont été pendus en Iran pour espionnage au profit d’Israël depuis le début de la guerre. Human Rights Activists News Agency a fait par ailleurs état d’au moins 3.636 morts, dont 1.701 civils, en raison de l’attaque américano-israélienne contre l’Iran. Un cessez-le-feu est en vigueur depuis le 8 avril





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