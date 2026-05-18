Attaque berpotensi total against Iran at any moment, as no acceptable agreement is in place yet

The text describes a potential imminent military attack against Iran, should an acceptable agreement not be reached in place.

attaque totale et imminente contre l' Iran , dès que n'importe quel accord acceptable ne serait pas trouvé Donald Trump précise que la demande de suspendre l'opération militaire vient des dirigeants du Qatar, de l'Arabie saoudite et des Emirats arabes unis, qui jugent qu'un accord est possible.

L'accord doit garantir que l'Iran ne se procure pas de la bombe atomique. Pour l'Iran, le temps presse, et ils auraient mieux fait de réagir rapidement, sinon il ne restera plus rien d'eux Téhéran a indiqué lundi avoir répondu à une nouvelle proposition des Etats-Unis pour mettre fin à la guerre au Moyen-Orient. Un cessez-le-feu fragile est en vigueur depuis le 8 avril mais les positions des deux parties restaient très éloignées aux dernières nouvelles selon l'agence iranienne Fars.

Washington a présenté une liste de cinq points exigeant notamment que l'Iran ne maintienne qu'un seul site nucléaire en activité et transfère son stock d'uranium hautement enrichi aux Etats-Unis





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Iran Military Attack Agreement President Trump Suspension Of Military Operation Possible Agreement Time Is Pressing For Iran Clash In The Middle East Crisis Between Iran And US Over Nuclear Weapon

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