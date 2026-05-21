Belgian activists arrested in Israel face harsh treatment, according to rights group

Seven Belgian activists who were arrested in Israel for trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza have faced harsh treatment, according to a rights group. The activists were arrested after their boats were intercepted by the Israeli navy. They are being held in Israeli prisons and are expected to be transferred to Turkey later today.

Het Israëlische leger heeft alle 70 boten van de Global Sumud Flotilla richting Gaza onderschept. We hebben geen enkele persoonlijke informatie over hem, zegt Isja's vader Joeri Puissant.

We weten niet of hij zijn medicatie heeft gekregen, en we weten ook niet hoe hij eraan toe is. We zullen pas zekerheid hebben als hij effectief op de vlucht naar Istanbul zit. We hebben zeer verontrustende berichten gekregen van een mensenrechtenorganisatie die hen bezocht heeft in de gevangenis in Israël. Daar zaten mensen met gekneusde ribben, mensen die in het ziekenhuis beland zijn, mensen die niet meer kunnen ademen. Echte gewelddaden





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Belgian Activists Israel Humanitarian Aid Gaza Hard Treatment Rights Group

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