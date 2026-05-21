Belgian Activists Arrested in Israel to be Sent to Turkey

Seven Belgian activists arrested in Israel for trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza are to be sent to Turkey by charter flights. The activists were arrested by the Israeli military and held in international waters. The Italian foreign minister has called for sanctions against the Israeli minister for his actions against the flotilla and the activists.

Het Israëlische leger heeft alle 70 boten van de Global Sumud Flotilla richting Gaza onderschept. Italië heeft de Europese Unie gevraagd om de Israëlische minister Itamar Ben Gvir sancties op te leggen.

Ben Gvir plaatste een video waarop te zien was hoe activisten van de hulpvloot voor Gaza na hun arrestatie geknield zaten, met gebonden handen en het voorhoofd tegen de grond. Polen wil Ben Gvir tot persona non grata verklaren. De Belgische activisten zouden vanmiddag met chartervluchten naar Turkije gebracht worden. De Europese Commissie heeft de behandeling van de activisten van de Gazavloot 'volstrekt onaanvaardbaar' genoemd.

De Amerikaanse ambassadeur in Israël noemt de behandeling van de opvarenden van de Global Sumud Flotilla 'verwerpelijk'. Nederland, Frankrijk, Canada, het Verenigd Koninkrijk en België roepen de Israëlische ambassadeurs op het matje. Minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Maxime Prévot roept de Israëlische ambassadeur op het matje voor de 'verontrustende' beelden van de behandeling van de Flotilla-activisten





vrtnws / 🏆 3. in BE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla Itamar Ben Gvir Sanctions Belgian Activists Turkish Airlines Consulate-General Istanbul Humanitarian Aid International Waters Arrest Knife Gaza Strip Ben-Gvir Huckabee Anita Anand Anouar El Anouni Tom Berendsen Jean-Noël Barrot Yvette Cooper Maxime Prévot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conflit israélo-palestinien : une experte de l'ONU dénonce les 'tortures' de détenus palestiniens en Israël'Les mesures d'urgence mises en place après le 7 octobre 2023 ont exposé les détenus palestiniens à la torture, à des...

Read more »

Law-Programme Reforms Affecting Belgian CitizensLa loi-programme propose des non-indexations des salaires et des allocations, ainsi que des hausses des taxes sur certains produits pétroliers. Les réformes visent à réduire les revenus des citoyens en augmentant les charges sociales.

Read more »

Belgian News: 14,700 People Abroad Receiving Belgian Sickness BenefitsThe article discusses the number of people residing abroad who receive sickness benefits from the Belgian State, as revealed by the Inami. It also mentions the increase in the number of employees on sick leave for more than a year and the increase in the number of people receiving Belgian sickness benefits who are residing abroad.

Read more »

Belgian activists arrested in Israel face harsh treatment, according to rights groupSeven Belgian activists who were arrested in Israel for trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza have faced harsh treatment, according to a rights group. The activists were arrested after their boats were intercepted by the Israeli navy. They are being held in Israeli prisons and are expected to be transferred to Turkey later today.

Read more »