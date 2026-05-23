Belgian Navy's New Ship Delivery Delayed, Causing Capacity Shortfall

The delivery of new warships for the Belgian Navy has been significantly delayed, causing a capacity shortage and increasing the cost of the project. The delay is due to various reasons, including insufficient funds for Belgium, disagreements between Belgium and the Netherlands on the design and capabilities of the new ships, and the reluctance of the Dutch shipbuilding industry to build such complex vessels.

2minDe levering van nieuwe oorlogsschepen voor de Belgische marine loopt ernstige vertraging op. Dat schrijft De Morgen en het is bevestigd aan VRT NWS. Er zijn 2 nieuwe fregatten besteld in Nederland, maar de bouw daarvan duurt veel langer dan verwacht.

Nederland en België bestelden samen 4 nieuwe fregatten - allebei 2 - bij een Nederlandse scheepswerf. De Nederlandse Defensie maakte deze week bekend dat de bouw bijkomende vertraging oploopt. Het eerste schip voor België, dat mogelijk nog een derde fregat wil bestellen, zal in het beste geval tegen 2034 klaar zijn, 7 jaar later dan oorspronkelijk voorzien. Capaciteitsprobleem "Het project heeft al waanzinnig veel vertraging opgelopen", zegt defensie-expert bij VRT NWS Jens Franssen.

Dat heeft verschillende redenen.

"Aanvankelijk had België niet voldoende geld, want Defensie moest besparen. Dan was er onenigheid tussen België en Nederland over hoe de nieuwe schepen eruit moeten zien en wat ze moeten kunnen. En ten slotte blijkt dat de Nederlandse industrie het voor een stuk verleerd is om dergelijke complexe schepen te bouwen.

" Volgens VRT NWS-defensie-expert Jens Franssen beschikt onze marine over 2 oude fregatten: de Leopold I en Louise-Marie. "Die schepen kunnen niet mee tot 2034", zegt Franssen. "Met andere woorden, ons land heeft een capaciteitsprobleem. We dreigen tijdelijk zonder echte oorlogsschepen of fregatten te vallen.

" Daarnaast blijft ook de rekening verder oplopen. Die steeg al van 600 miljoen naar 1 miljard euro per schip en daar zou nog eens minstens 250 miljoen euro bijkomen. Minister van Defensie Theo Francken (N-VA) heeft begin deze maand met zijn Nederlandse collega Dilan Yeşilgöz samengezeten. Naar verluidt hebben ze afgesproken om de komende weken naar noodoplossingen te zoeken





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Belgian Navy New Warship Delivery Delayed Capacity Shortage Increased Cost

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