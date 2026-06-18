Belgian Pro League: Changes for Season 2026-2027, New Champions Will Be Decided by Week-end of May 21, 2027

The Belgian Pro League has announced changes for the upcoming season, including the removal of midweek matches and the scheduling of the final round for the weekend of May 21, 2027. The first Super Sunday of the season will take place on August 30, with two important matches.

Il a donc fallu prévoir un créneau horaire supplémentaire. En règle générale, deux matches ont ainsi lieu le samedi à 20h45. L’ultime journée de Pro League aura lieu lors du week-end du 21 mai 2027.

C’est au plus tard ce week-end-là qu’un nouveau champion sera sacré. Changement important pour la saison 2026-2027 : il n’y a plus de journées de championnat en semaine. Afin de permettre aux clubs belges de se préparer au mieux à leurs échéances européennes, certains matches prévus en août et en septembre pourraient encore être reportés. Lors de la 3e journée, un match sera déjà reporté.

Les supporters n’auront pas à attendre longtemps avant les premières belles affiches. Le dimanche 30 août, le premier Super Sunday de la saison est au programme, avec deux rencontres importantes : à 13h30, place à la Bataille des Flandres entre La Gantoise et le Club Bruges. Plus tard dans la journée, tous les regards seront tournés vers Bruxelles, où l’Union Saint-Gilloise recevra Anderlecht à 18h30 au parc Duden.

Lors de la 11e journée, le Club Bruges accueille son rival éternel anderlechtois, tandis que l’Union Saint-Gilloise affronte Genk. La 13e journée s’annonce aussi spectaculaire, avec notamment Antwerp – Anderlecht, Standard – Club Bruges, Saint-Trond – Genk et Union – La Gantoise. Deux journées plus tard, place au Clasico entre le Standard et Anderlecht, avec aussi le match Union Saint-Gilloise – Club Bruges au programme. Chaque matin vers 11h30, recevez l’essentiel de l’information sportive.

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Belgian Pro League Changes Midweek Matches Final Round Super Sunday Bataille Des Flandres Club Bruges La Gantoise Anderlecht Union Saint-Gilloise Standard Antwerp Club Bruges Saint-Trond Genk Union La Gantoise Clasico Standard Anderlecht Union Saint-Gilloise Club Bruges

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