Britney Spears was arrested for drunk driving, but through the help of her attorney, found herself avoiding prison and pleading guilty to a lesser charge. She also quoted her belief in being an angel and mentioned a controversial incident regarding her mother's past. Meanwhile, an elderly man in California pleaded guilty to exposing his private parts in a park and had already a prior record.

En mars dernier, la chanteuse américaine Britney Spears a été arrêtée par la police pour conduite sous l’emprise de l’alcool et a proposé aux forces de l’ordre de passer chez elle afin de leur préparer des lasagnes pour leur manger.

Interpellée par les policiers, Spears a également déclaré avoir bu qu’un seul mimosa et qu’elle était capable de boire quatre bouteilles de vin sans en être empoisonnée en raison de ses qualités d’ange. Une enquête a révélé que Spears était en dessous de la limite d’alcoolémie légale. Malgré cela, Spears a échappé à la prison en échange d’un plaidoyer de culpabilité.

Elle a également ajouté que sa mère a tué accidentellement un homme à vélo, mais Spears ne s’est jamais comportée de manière aussi dangereuse. Au cours de la même soirée, des policiers californiciens ont arrêté une voiture sur le côté de la route driven par Britney Spears et ont constaté qu’elle était sous l’influence de l’alcool.

Sur la scène, un accord pour une bonne nouvelle a été largement négocié, et l’Iran pourrait accepter un accord de paix dès ce dimanche selon Marco Rubio. Pendant ce temps, une septuagénaire a fait exhiber ses parties intimes dans un parc aquatique et a déjà une réputation de pedophile





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