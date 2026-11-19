Brussels Airport recorded 2.270.528 passengers in October. School holidays drove traffic despite a national protest, with cargo also rising significantly.

Brussels Airport has officially recorded a total of 2.270.528 passengers during the month of October, a period heavily influenced by the start of the school vacation season. This traffic volume reflects a significant operational surge as travelers adjusted their itineraries to coincide with educational breaks across different regions. The airport operator confirmed these exact figures, marking a distinct peak in passenger movement for the quarter.

Peak Day Driven By Francophone School Breaks

The surge in traveler numbers was directly triggered by the three-week duration of the school holidays, which created a sustained increase in departure volume. The francophone educational system initiated its break on October 16, a date that subsequently became the single busiest day of the entire month. On that specific date alone, the airport processed exactly 82.000 passengers, highlighting the immediate impact of the calendar shift on daily operations and terminal capacity.

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Manifestation Impact Canceled 105 Flights

Despite the overall growth in passenger numbers, the traffic growth trajectory faced a temporary but notable interruption due to external social factors. A national demonstration held on October 9 acted as a dampener on the upward trend, causing significant operational disruptions at the hub. This specific event forced the cancellation of exactly 105 flights, directly preventing approximately 12.000 travelers from boarding their scheduled aircraft and altering their travel plans for that day.

Top Destinations Include Spain And Turkey

The passenger mix revealed clear preferences for international leisure and business destinations, with the top ten countries remaining consistent with seasonal trends. The most popular destination countries for Brussels Airport travelers were Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Morocco, Portugal, France, Greece, the United States, and Switzerland. This geographic spread indicates a balanced demand across European intra-community travel as well as long-haul routes connecting to North America and the Middle East.

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Winter Season Launches With New Routes

As the month drew to a close, Brussels Airport formally initiated its winter season schedule by introducing three new flight connections to key European cities. The new routes launched in late October connect the hub to Nantes, Las Palmas, and Reykjavik, expanding the network's reach for the colder months. This expansion aligns with standard seasonal adjustments aimed at capturing increased demand for leisure travel and specific cultural or business links during the winter period.

Cargo Volume Increased By 12.1 Percent

Parallel to the passenger terminal activity, the freight division of Brussels Airport demonstrated robust growth, signaling strong underlying economic activity. The volume of air cargo increased by exactly 12.1 percent compared to the previous period, accumulating to a total of 77.000 tonnes. This substantial rise in freight tonnage underscores the airport's dual role as both a major passenger carrier and a critical logistical node for international trade and supply chains.