Criminal network in France uncovered: Illegal preparation and sale of fries in Belgium

A criminal network in France has been uncovered, preparing and selling illegal fries to fry shops in Belgium. The French newspaper 'La Voix du Nord' and the FAVV confirm the news. Two Belgians have been arrested. The French police discovered an illegal food processing plant with several meat grinders in a garage box in the northern French town of Marpent, just across the Belgian border. Hundreds of kilos of meat were stored in unhygienic conditions. The meat was used to make fries, such as Mexican-style and curry fries, or what are known as 'frikandellen' depending on where you are. The police seized the meat and thousands of euros in cash. The Belgian Federal Food Agency (FAVV) confirms the news but does not communicate further as the investigation is ongoing. The president of the friturists' association says he has never heard of such a thing before and is disgusted by the case. He doubts whether the fries are being sold by legitimate fry shops or other establishments. He also points out the health risks and the lack of value in the situation.

In Frankrijk is een criminele netwerk opgerold dat frituursnacks illegaal bereidde en verkocht aan frituren in België. Dat schrijft de Franse krant 'La Voix du Nord' en het FAVV bevestigt het nieuws.

Volgens de Franse krant zijn 2 Belgen opgepakt. De Franse politie kwam de bende op het spoor na controles van de voedselinspectie in ons land. Het onderzoek leidde de speurders naar een garagebox in de Noord-Franse gemeente Marpent, net over de grens met België. Daar ontdekte de politie een grote illegale voedselverwerkingsplaats met verschillende gehaktmolens.

Volgens La Voix du Nord lagen er honderden kilo's vlees opgeslagen in onhygiënische omstandigheden. Dat vlees werd in frituursnacks als mexicano's en curryworsten – of frikandellen, afhankelijk van waar je woont – gedraaid en vervolgens verkocht aan Belgische frituren. Het is niet duidelijk over hoeveel frituren het gaat of in welke regio's die zich bevinden. De politie nam het vlees in beslag, net als tienduizenden euro's cashgeld.

Volgens de Franse krant werden 2 Belgen opgepakt. Het Federaal Voedselagentschap (FAVV) bevestigt het nieuws, maar communiceert verder niet omdat het onderzoek lopende is. Bernard Lefèvre, voorzitter van de frituristenvereniging, zegt dat hij nog nooit eerder gehoord heeft van een illegaal circuit van frituursnacks. Hij zit verveeld met de zaak.

'Ik weet niet of het echt om frituren gaat, of om andere eethuizen, maar het lijkt mij heel onwaarschijnlijk dat een frituur dit zou doen', zegt hij. 'De gezondheidsrisico's zijn groot en het is ook niet dat we hier over goud of diamanten spreken. Het is gewoon de moeite niet.

'Pano onderzoekt hoe terugroepacties rond miljoenen BMW-dieselwagens wereldwijd al jaren blijven aanslepen. Hoe pakt het automerk die ernstige problemen aan? VRT NWS ging op onderzoek





vrtnws / 🏆 3. in BE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Criminal Network Illegal Preparation Illegal Sale Fries Belgium France Garage Box Meat Grinder Cash Seizure Belgian Federal Food Agency Friturists' Association Health Risks Value

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