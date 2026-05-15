Donald Trump's 3-day visit to China: Boeing deal, no military aid to Iran, Strait of Hormuz agreement

Donald Trump's visit to China resulted in a concrete deal where Boeing sold 200 aircraft to Chinese airlines. Trump also discussed Iran, where he claimed Xi promised no military aid to Tehran and both countries agreed on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. However, no changes were made regarding Taiwan.

Donald Trump bracht drie dagen door in Peking voor een langverwacht diplomaatisch bezoek aan de Chinese president Xi Jinping . De enige concrete deal is een akkoord waarbij vliegtuigbouwer Boeing 200 toestellen verkoopt aan Chinese luchtvaartmaatschappijen.

Over de oorlog in Iran zegt Trump dat Xi beloofde geen militair materiaal te leveren aan Teheran, en dat beide landen het eens zijn dat de Straat van Hormuz open moet blijven. Over Taiwan verandert er niets: minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Marco Rubio bevestigde dat 'de Amerikaanse positie over Taiwan onveranderd blijft.





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Donald Trump China Xi Jinping Boeing Iran Taiwan Strait Of Hormuz

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