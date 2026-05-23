Financiens call center open until 14 p.m. to answer all your tax-related questions

Experts from FOD Financiens are proactively open till 14 p.m. to assist with your tax questions. You can find your answers at the call center of WinWin from 9 a.m. to 14 p.m.

Experts from FOD Financiens zijn ready until 14 p.m. Although the experts from the government agency Financiens are ready until 14 p.m. to answer any of your questions, the call center of WinWin in cooperation with Aktion Financiering will open their doors today between 9 a.m. and 14 p.m. You can reach out with all your questions to the agents from Aktion Financiering who will be there to assist you.

The hotline is open from 9 a.m. Keep in mind to bring your identity card or tax number and if possible, also bring your fiscal notes. If you have to pay the income tax installment but are temporarily facing financial problems, you can apply for an installment arrangement from the fiscus. There are certain important conditions to consider. One of them is that you must not have any outstanding debts to Aktion Financiering.

The installment arrangement plan must be started before the deadline for the income tax installment payment that is listed on your tax bill





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Winwin Aktion Financiering FOD Financiens INCOME TAX INSTALLMENT ARRANGEMENT CROSSBORDER TAX COLLECTION FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

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Specialist van WinWin is bij FOD Financiën onderweg met antwoorden op je belastingvragen.Learn more about the WinWin specialist working with the FOD Financiën, as they open their callcenter to help you with your tax questions between 9 and 14 hours. They invite you to call with your questions and provide ID or taxpayer identification, and you can also obtain information on requesting a repayment plan from the tax office or check out the article about using tax benefits.

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