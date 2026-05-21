Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Detained by Israeli Forces, Activists Describe Gruesome Treatment

The Israeli military has intercepted all 70 boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading towards Gaza. Belgian Flotilla activist Isja Puissant has arrived in Turkey. The arrival of Puissant and other Belgian activists in Istanbul is confirmed by Gents mayor Mathias De Clercq. Journalist Alessandro Mantovani and Italian parliamentarian Dario Carotenuto have described the 'gruesome' treatment they received from the Israeli military during their detention. Italy has requested sanctions against Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. The 2 were arrested earlier this week while on their way with humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. They claim to have been blindfolded, handcuffed, and physically abused during their detention. The Italian government wants sanctions against Ben Gvir due to the 'unacceptable' actions against the flotilla, including the detention of activists in international waters and harassment and mistreatment. Poland wants to declare Ben Gvir persona non grata. The US ambassador in Israel, Mike Huckabee, calls the treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla activists by Ben Gvir 'reprehensible'. The Canadian minister of foreign affairs, Anita Anand, calls the video 'extremely disturbing and totally unacceptable'. The Netherlands and France also call on the Israeli ambassador to address the 'unacceptable treatment' of activists.

Het Israëlische leger heeft alle 70 boten van de Global Sumud Flotilla richting Gaza onderschept. De Belgische Flotilla-activist Isja Puissant is aangekomen in Turkije. Op beelden is te zien hoe de Gentenaar van het vliegtuig stapt op de luchthaven van Istanbul.

Zijn aankomst wordt ook bevestigd door Gents burgemeester Mathias De Clercq. Journalist Alessandro Mantovani en Italiaans parlementslid Dario Carotenuto hebben bij aankomst in Italië verteld over de 'gruwelijke' behandeling die ze kregen door het Israëlische leger tijdens hun gevangenschap. Italië heeft de Europese Unie gevraagd om de Israëlische minister Itamar Ben Gvir sancties op te leggen. De 2 werden eerder deze week door Israël opgepakt toen ze in de Global Sumud Flotilla onderweg waren met hulpgoederen richting de Gazastrook.

Ze getuigen hoe ze tijdens hun gevangenschap door Israëlische militairen werden geblinddoekt, vastgebonden en mishandeld. Begin deze week heeft het Israëlische leger zo'n 40 schepen van de hulpvloot geënterd. 428 activisten werden hardhandig gearresteerd, één van hen is een man van 25 uit Gent. De Europese Commissie heeft de behandeling van de activisten van de Gazavloot 'volstrekt onaanvaardbaar' genoemd.

De Amerikaanse ambassadeur in Israël, Mike Huckabee, noemt de behandeling van opvarenden van de Global Sumud Flotilla door de Israëlische minister van Nationale Veiligheid Itamar Ben-Gvir 'verwerpelijk'. De Canadese minister van Buitenlandse Zaken, Anita Anand, noemt de video 'zeer verontrustend en totaal onaanvaardbaar'. Nederland en Frankrijk roepen de Israëlische ambassadeurs op het matje. De organisatie van de Global Sumud Flotilla heeft gereageerd op de beelden. Ze verbergen hun misdaden niet langer. Ze filmen ze





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Global Sumud Flotilla Israeli Military Belgian Activists Journalist Alessandro Mantovani Italian Parliamentarian Dario Carotenuto Itamar Ben Gvir Sanctions Against Ben Gvir Gruesome Treatment Arrest Of Activists In International Waters Harassment And Mistreatment

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