Hantavirus Outbreak on Dutch Cruise Ship MV Hondius

Three people have died after contracting the hantavirus on the MV Hondius, a Dutch cruise ship. The outbreak began on May 2 and has resulted in three fatalities. The infected passenger was a crew member who had recently returned from Tenerife and was isolated for treatment. The number of contacts being monitored has exceeded 600.

Op het Nederlandse cruiseschip MV Hondius is het hantavirus uitgebroken. Drie mensen zijn al overleden na een (vermoedelijke) besmetting. Volg in deze liveblog alle updates over het virus en de situatie aan boord van het schip.

In Nederland is een persoon besmet met het hantavirus. Dat heeft de topman van de Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, bekendgemaakt tijdens een persbriefing. Het gaat om een bemanningslid van het cruiseschip Hondius, waar het virus uitbrak, dat vanuit Tenerife is gerepatrieerd en geïsoleerd is voor behandeling. Sinds de uitbraak op 2 mei bij de WHO werd gemeld, zijn er in totaal 3 mensen overleden aan het virus.

Er vielen geen nieuwe dodelijke slachtoffers meer. Om een verdere verspreiding van het hantavirus in te dijken, worden momenteel meer dan 600 contacten van nabij opgevolgd door de gezondheidsdiensten





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Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Infected Passenger Monitoring Contacts Health Services

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