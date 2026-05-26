Iran : le président ordonne la rétablissement de l'accès à Internet

Le président iranien Massoud Pezeshkian a ordonné la rétablissement de l'accès à Internet international en Iran, après avoir été coupé depuis les attaques américano-israéliennes.

Le président iranien Massoud Pezeshkian a ordonné la rétablissement de l'accès à Internet international en Iran. Les médias iraniens rapportent cette nouvelle. Cette connexion à Internet était coupée depuis les attaques américano-israéliennes contre le pays.

Depuis janvier, l'accès à Internet en Iran était souvent interrompu, pendant les manifestations contre le régime. L'État iranien veut ainsi rendre les manifestations plus difficiles. Le 28 février, l'accès à Internet a été complètement coupé, lorsque les États-Unis et Israël ont lancé leur attaque contre l'Iran. Cette coupure était, selon leurs dires, destinée à lutter contre la cyber-espionnage et à protéger les infrastructures critiques pendant les temps de guerre.

Depuis lors, la population ne disposait que d'accès aux plateformes et aux sites web sur le réseau national. Il y aura donc une modification dans cette situation dans la journée. Selon le ministre des TIC Sattar Hashemi, le processus de rendre Internet disponible à nouveau a commencé. Le décret visait à rétablir Internet dans l'état antérieur à janvier.

Il a été transmis au ministère des Communications par le président, selon les médias iraniens Tasnim et Fars. Google a lancé une nouvelle fonctionnalité qui vous permet de choisir les sources que vous souhaitez voir en premier lorsque vous effectuez une recherche. Ainsi, vous ne manquerez jamais les dernières informations de VRT NWS





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Iran Internet Massoud Pezeshkian Accès À Internet Attaques Américano-Israéliennes

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