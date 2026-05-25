Israël demande l'évacuation de villages du sud du Liban contre Hezbollah malgré la trêve

L'armée israélienne a demandé l'évacuation de plus de dix villages du sud du Liban, en prévision d'opérations contre le Hezbollah, malgré la trêve instaurée le 17 avril. L'armée israélienne a émis lundi des appels à évacuer concernant plus de dix villages dans le sud du Liban, avant des attaques prévues contre le Hezbollah pro-iranien, malgré la trêve en cours.

L'armée israélienne a demandé l'évacuation de plus de dix villages du sud du Liban, en prévision d'opérations contre le Hezbollah , malgré la trêve instaurée le 17 avril.

L'armée israélienne a émis lundi des appels à évacuer concernant plus de dix villages dans le sud du Liban, avant des attaques prévues contre le Hezbollah pro-iranien, malgré la trêve en cours. Dans un premier communiqué, Avichay Adraee, porte-parole militaire arabeophone, a énuméré dix localités, en majorité situées dans le secteur de Nabatiyé, affirmant que l'armée était 'obligée d'agir avec force' contre le Hezbollah 'à la lumière des violations de l'accord de cessez-le-feu'.

Il a ensuite appelé les habitants d'un immeuble de Rachidiyé et de deux bâtiments de Bourj al-Chamali, dans la région de Tyr, à quitter les lieux. Ces bâtiments sont 'utilisés' par le mouvement chiite Hezbollah, selon le porte-parole. Le Liban a été entraîné dans la guerre au Moyen-Orient le 2 mars, après des tirs du Hezbollah sur Israël en soutien à l'Iran, ciblé par une offensive israélo-américaine.

En dépit d'un cessez-le-feu entré en vigueur le 17 avril, Israël et le Hezbollah échangent quotidiennement des tirs. Selon les autorités libanaises, les frappes israéliennes ont depuis début mars fait plus de 3.100 morts. L'armée israélienne a annoncé lundi la mort d'un soldat survenue la veille, portant à 23 le nombre de pertes dans ses rangs depuis le déclenchement des hostilités avec le Hezbollah, en plus d'un contractuel civil.

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Israel Hezbollah Lebanon War Truce Evacuation Operations Attacks Hezbollah Pro-Iranien Trêve En Cours Frappes Israéliennes Soldat Contractuel Civil Fumées Toxiques Pic De Chaleur Météo Patrick Bruel Masseuse Festival En Suisse Conductement Inadmissible Conclu De Manière 'Confidentielle' Minute Trente De Nettoyage Outil De Cuisine Grill

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