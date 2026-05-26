Israël frappe le nouveau chef de la branche armée du Hamas après un massacre en Israël

Israël a annoncé mardi avoir visé dans la bande de Gaza le nouveau chef de la branche armée du Hamas, qui avait été nommé récemment à ce poste après une frappe ayant tué son prédécesseur. La frappe a visé Mohammed Odeh, le nouveau dirigeant de la branche armée de l'organisation terroriste Hamas et l'un des architectes du massacre du 7 octobre. Sans préciser s'il avait été tué, le communiqué conjoint du Premier ministre, Benjamin Netanyahu, et du ministre de la Défense, Israël Katz, a indiqué que cinq martyrs et plusieurs blessés ont été transférés à l'hôpital après une frappe de drone israélien ayant visé un groupe de civils à l'est d'Al-Maghazi. Un drone israélien a également visé un groupe d'hommes armés se infiltrant dans la partie orientale du camp d'al-Maghazi, entraînant la fuite de ces hommes armés en direction de la zone contrôlée par Israël à l'est. L'hôpital Nasser de Khan Younès a indiqué avoir recueilli deux dépouilles après que l'armée israélienne a visé une voiture blanche avec le toit soufflé.

Israël a annoncé mardi avoir visé dans la bande de Gaza le nouveau chef de la branche armée du Hamas , qui avait été nommé récemment à ce poste après une frappe ayant tué son prédécesseur.

La frappe a visé Mohammed Odeh, le nouveau dirigeant de la branche armée de l'organisation terroriste Hamas et l'un des architectes du massacre du 7 octobre. Sans préciser s'il avait été tué, le communiqué conjoint du Premier ministre, Benjamin Netanyahu, et du ministre de la Défense, Israël Katz, a indiqué que cinq martyrs et plusieurs blessés ont été transférés à l'hôpital après une frappe de drone israélien ayant visé un groupe de civils à l'est d'Al-Maghazi.

Un drone israélien a également visé un groupe d'hommes armés se infiltrant dans la partie orientale du camp d'al-Maghazi, entraînant la fuite de ces hommes armés en direction de la zone contrôlée par Israël à l'est. L'hôpital Nasser de Khan Younès a indiqué avoir recueilli deux dépouilles après que l'armée israélienne a visé une voiture blanche avec le toit soufflé.

Israël a également visé dans la bande de Gaza le nouveau chef de la branche armée du Hamas, qui avait été nommé récemment à ce poste après une frappe ayant tué son prédécesseur. La frappe a visé Mohammed Odeh, le nouveau dirigeant de la branche armée de l'organisation terroriste Hamas et l'un des architectes du massacre du 7 octobre. Un correspondant de l'AFP a vu la carcasse d'une voiture blanche avec le toit soufflé.

La frappe a visé Mohammed Odeh, le nouveau dirigeant de la branche armée de l'organisation terroriste Hamas et l'un des architectes du massacre du 7 octobre. Il avait été nommé il y a environ une semaine pour remplacer Ezzedine al-Haddad, éliminé lors d'une frappe.

La Défense civile, organisation de premiers secours opérant sous l'autorité du mouvement islamiste Hamas, a fait état d'une femme tuée et d'au moins dix blessés dans le quartier d'al-Rimal de la ville de Gaza. La branche armée du Hamas, les brigades Ezzedine Al-Qassam, a mené l'attaque du 7 octobre 2023 contre des localités du sud d'Israël, qui a fait 1221 morts selon les autorités israéliennes. Elle avait également enlevé 251 otages, emmenés à Gaza.

La campagne militaire de représailles menée par Israël a dévasté la bande de Gaza et fait 72.803 morts, selon le ministère de la Santé, placé sous l'autorité du Hamas et dont les chiffres sont jugés fiables par l'ONU. Israël a revendiqué la mort de plusieurs hauts dirigeants du Hamas, dont Yahya Sinouar, le chef du Hamas à Gaza, tué le 16 octobre 2024 et considéré comme le cerveau des attaques du 7-Octobre.

Nous continuerons à poursuivre tous ceux qui ont pris part au massacre du 7 octobre. Tôt ou tard, Israël les atteindra tous





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Israel Hamas Mohammed Odeh Drone Strike Massacre Reprisals Yahya Sinouar

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