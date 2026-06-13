Le pape Léon XIV fait de la migration le cœur de sa visite en Espagne

Lors d'un voyage apostolique de sept jours en Espagne, le pape Léon XIV a placé la défense des migrants au centre de ses discours. Il a fustigé l'inaction des nations, évoqué la dignité humaine comme pilier de son encyclique Magnifica humanitas, et soutenu des mesures comme la régularisation massive en Espagne, tout en appelant l'Europe à protéger les routes migratoires.

Pope Leo XIV undertook a seven-day apostolic journey to Spain, during which migration emerged as the central theme. Stepping beyond his ecclesiastical and diplomatic roles, the Pope positioned himself as a global moral leader, directly confronting political figures to champion the cause of migrants.

His reflection, delivered in Spanish-a language he mastered during his years in Peru-was a fiery discourse on global division, conflict, and pervasive ill will. Recurring throughout was the powerful concept of human dignity, echoing his first encyclical, Magnifica humanitas. He unequivocally defended migrants, stating that the affirmation of human dignity cannot remain abstract when so many are forced to abandon everything in search of peace, security, and a future.

He described the tragic drama of migration as a challenge to the conscience of nations and the ethical foundations of the current international order, emphasizing that countless men, women, and children are compelled to leave their communities, loved ones, past, and connections behind due to often devastating circumstances. The Pope called for an approach that places humanity at the center, addresses the root causes forcing people to flee, and moves beyond mere management of migratory flows.

His appeal for social justice was twofold: to establish safe and legal routes, provide respectful reception, and offer real integration opportunities, while simultaneously ensuring the right to remain in one's own homeland so that no one is forced to leave due to a lack of peace, security, or decent living conditions. This earned him a prolonged standing ovation.

His message was widely interpreted as a reference to Spain's extraordinary regularization campaign that spring, which granted temporary residence and work permits to approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants for one year. This measure aimed to stimulate sectors like tourism and agriculture while providing a workforce. Pope Leo presented this as an exemplary model for addressing such challenges, though he acknowledged it might only be a temporary solution and a postponement of a definitive, potentially negative outcome.

The final two days of his tour were a sustained tirade against the migration crisis, notably in the port of Arguineguin on Gran Canaria, site of the so-called "dock of shame" where in 2020, during the pandemic, thousands of boat refugees endured appalling conditions, sometimes sleeping without tents or blankets. The route to these shores has claimed the lives of thousands of trans-migrants by drowning.

The Canary Islands are a frequent destination for migrants, primarily from West Africa-including Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea. Official figures indicate several thousand refugees have already perished in the ocean, with realistic estimates likely much higher. The Pope declared, "Human dignity has no passport and loses no value when a border is crossed," and added, "Even when others have put a price on your body, never forget that God has never stopped recognizing your immeasurable worth.

" He urged countries of origin to create safety and economic conditions so people are not forced to flee, and transit nations to protect migrants from falling prey to human smugglers. He issued a poignant appeal to "the conscience of Europe, which cannot claim to uphold human dignity while the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean become anonymous graves.

" In one of the most powerful speeches of his pontificate, Pope Leo enumerated the rights of migrants to flee or to stay, though he notably omitted the right of states to control their borders or limit asylum applications-a point he has addressed in the past. Significantly, he stressed that if one is a Christian, one cannot ignore the plight of migrants.

"Today, here by the sea, every individual who arrives asks what remains of our humanity. Sooner or later it will become clear whether we protected life or yielded to indifference," he declared, stating his intention to "bow before the dignity of all migrants," which he also did literally. The following day, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a similar scene unfolded: the Pope spoke with migrants and relief organizations, admonishing slow-moving policymakers: "In a way, we are all migrants.

Integration is a mutual process that must be undertaken by both the host society and the newcomers.





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