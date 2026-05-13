Manchester City remain in the title race : they defeat Crystal Palace 3-0 and are back in the title race with two days to spare.

Manchester City has remained in the English Premier League title race, winning the English League Cup and being finalists in the FA Cup. They have beaten Crystal Palace 3-0 in the last Premier League match of the season.

Manchester City remains in the title race ! Winners of the English League Cup and finalists in the FA Cup, the young players of Pep Guardiola defeated Crystal Palace on Wednesday (3-0) at the 31st Premier League match.

They now return to one point behind Arsenal, leaders, on the last two days. Impeccable efficiency in recent weeks, Jeremy Doku was rested at the start, along with Ruben Dias, Rayan Cherki or Erling Haaland. The Devil Hunter came on in the 58th minute, with the score already 2-0, without being able to score or deliver a decisive pass as he had done in his last four matches. The Cityzens finally found the net at half-time.

Found in the Palace penalty area, Phil Foden has isolated Antoine Semenyo with a clever backheel. Foden scored with a curling shot to open the score (1-0, 32nd). Less than ten minutes later, Foden provided another assist, even a more fortunate one, for the first-half time stoppage of Omar Marmoush (2-0, 40th). Given to Cherki, SavinHO has ensured the score's finality in the last minutes of play (3-0, 84th).

Manchester City can now focus on the FA Cup final, scheduled for Saturday at Wembley. Doku and his teammates will face Chelsea





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Premier League FA Cup League Cup Manchester City Crystal Palace Pep Guardiola Jeremy Doku Crystal Palace Rayan Cherki Phil Foden Chelsea Wembley

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