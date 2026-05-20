News Digest: Israeli Ambassador called, Foreign Ministers urge clarification, UK and Netherlands call for Israeli apology, Pro-Palestinian group scrutinized, Destructive protests in Den Haag, US names Hamas supporters on terrorist blacklist

The news text contains information about calls for clarifications from the Israeli ambassador, condemnation of harsh treatment of Flotilla activists from various countries, support for those held due to the protests, scrutiny of a pro-Palestinian group while others' actions are downplayed, and arrests made during protests.

Minister Prévot seeks Israeli ambassador's explanation after images of harsh detention of Flotilla activists; The Global Summit Flotilla 's boats towards Gaza intercepted by Israeli Army; Foreign ministers Anand, Berendsen, and Barrot urge Israel's ambassador at mat; UK demands Israeli explanation, protects rights of its citizens; Prévot calls for Israeli ambassador's clarification; Prime Minister Meloni asks for apologies and clarification from Israeli government; Den Haag protesters protest for Gaza flotilla; Government ends Extinction Rebellion in Den Haag; Activists held, trains halted; Flotilla boats held, 70 boats, 1000+ people, arrested; Samidoun organization under scrutiny, government discredits it; US government names individuals with ties to Hamas on terrorist blacklis.

Minister Prévot seeks Israeli ambassador's explanation after images of harsh detention of Flotilla activists; The Global Summit Flotilla's boats towards Gaza intercepted by Israeli Army; Foreign ministers Anand, Berendsen, and Barrot urge Israel's ambassador at mat; UK demands Israeli explanation, protects rights of its citizens; Prévot calls for Israeli ambassador's clarification; Prime Minister Meloni asks for apologies and clarification from Israeli government; Den Haag protesters protest for Gaza flotilla; Government ends Extinction Rebellion in Den Haag; Activists held, trains halted; Flotilla boats held, 70 boats, 1000+ people, arrested; Samidoun organization under scrutiny, government discredits it; US government names individuals with ties to Hamas on terrorist blacklis





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Terrorism Human Rights Environment Amsterdam Israeli Embassy Amsterdam Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Belgium Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Netherlands Itamar Ben Gvir Global Summit Flotilla Council Of The European Union Georgetown University Canada UK Palestine Palestinian Cause

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