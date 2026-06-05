News headlines in French

The news text is a collection of various topics related to politics, economy, and education in Belgium. It includes the validation of the economic plan in education, student protests during the vote of the decree-program, the debate on the number of communes in Belgium, and the opinions of various figures on the economic situation in the country.

Le Parlement valide définitivement le plan d'économies dans l'enseignement : 'Le mouvement n'est pas près de se terminer' - 'Vous effacez nos droits ! On vous voit !

' : des étudiants perturbent le vote du décret-programme en hurlant et en s'attachant aux rampes du Parlement La Belgique compte-t-elle trop de communes ? Cette piste d'économie est régulièrement avancée par les économistes Faut-il diminuer les revenus des élus belges avant de demander des efforts à la population ? 8 Belges sur 10 y sont favorable





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Parliament Economic Plan Education Student Protests Communes Economists Elections Student Rights Economic Situation Opinions

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