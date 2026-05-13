Paris Saint-Germain Officially Becomes French Champion

The Paris Saint-Germain football club has officially secured the title of French champion after a thrilling season-long battle with Racing Club de Lens. The team, led by captain Ousmane Dembele, secured the championship with a 2-0 victory over their rivals on the final day of the season.

C'etait deja presque acquis, cest deormais officiel. Bouscule pendant toute la saison de Ligue 1 par le Racing Club de Lens, qui avait l'avantage de ne pas devoir combattre sur tous les fronts, le Paris Saint-Germain s'est officiellement assure du titre de champion de France ce mercredi sur la pelouse de son dauphin.

Lanc'e par son capitaine Ousmane Dembele, fraisement reele meilleur joueur du championnat, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a ouvert le score a la 29eme minute de jeu. Ibrahim Mbaye a enfonce le clou en toute fin de match (90eme+ 3), sur une passe decisive de Desire Doue, lauréat pour sa part du trophee d'espoir de l'annee pour la deuxieme annee consecutive.

Avec ce titre national en poche, le douzieme en l'espace de quatorze saisons et le treizieme de son histoire, le PSG peut maintenant pleinement se concentrer sur la finale de la Ligue des Champions, prevue le 30 mai prochain a la Puskas Arena de Budapest. Les hommes de Luis Enrique y affronteront Arsenal avec pour ambition de decrocher un deuxieme sacre consecutif, un exploit seulement realise par le Real Madrid au XXle siecle..





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