Photo of Flanders: Happiness declines with age, especially for young women

The 'Photo of Flanders' study by VRT, from 2009, is a reflection of what the Flemish people focus on, with a particular focus on societal topics. As for the Online Survey, it was led by independent research firm Profacts. A question-answer system was applied among the Finnish people ranging from 12 to over 65 Additionally, quite significant differences emerge when it comes to age groups, societal factors such as income and region to be considered. The research also indicates that subjective well-being is impacted by age and gender variations. Surprisingly but particularly in Finland, both the youngest and oldest individuals score the highest. As for the general tendency, men score higher than women.

Het onderzoek van Foto van Vlaanderen, uitgevoerd door VRT, combineert maatschappelijke thema's met een uitstekende algemene toegang. Het laat zien dat er een duidelijke daling begint vanaf 18 in het geluksgevoel, vooral bij jonge vrouwen.

Dit onderzoek heterogeneityen vertoont bij 18- tot 24-jarigen, die de laagste geluksscore hebben. Over het algemeen geven mannen een hogere score dan vrouwen. Jongeren geven verhoogde zorgen over prestatiedruk en eenzaamheid, ook bij de ouderen. Belangrijkste redenen voor minder geluk in de samenleving zijn vooral ik-gevoelens en emotionele betrokkenheid bij jongeren en vrouwen.

Gezondheid, maar ook financiën en POLITICS bezighouden met geluksgevoel, vooral bij ouderen





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