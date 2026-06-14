Swiss Reject Immigration Limit Initiative, Approve Service Civil Reform

The Swiss people have rejected a right-wing initiative aimed at limiting immigration and capping the national population at 10 million by 2050, while approving a government proposal to toughen access to military service.

Les Suisses ont rejeté ce dimanche une initiative visant à limiter l'immigration et à plafonner la population nationale à 10 millions d'habitants d'ici 2050, selon les premières projections.

Les Suisses auraient rejeté l'initiative populaire anti-immigration de la droite radicale proposant de plafonner la population du pays, selon les projections de l'institut de sondage gsf.bern. Dans un référendum distinct, la tendance tendait en revanche vers une approbation d'un projet du gouvernement visant à durcir les conditions d'accès au service civil afin de préserver la primauté du service militaire, avec près de 53 % de votes favorables.

Le vôtre sur l'initiative anti-immigration, qui s'annonçait très serré, aurait basculé en faveur du non à 55 %, selon la tendance de gsf.bern publiée 30 minutes après la fermeture des bureaux de vote. Nous sommes très soulagés et heureux. C'est un résultat qui est important pour notre pays et pour nos relations avec l'UE, a réagi la directrice l'organisation patronale economiesuisse, Monika Rühl, à la télévision publique RTS.

Dans les sondages précédant le vote, le non était donné légèrement gagnant pour cette initiative, dont l'adoption aurait pu compromettre les relations entre la Suisse et l'Union européenne, son principal partenaire commercial, avec laquelle elle entretient des liens économiques étroits malgré sa non-appartenance à l'UE. Portée par l'Union démocratique du centre (UDC, droite radicale), premier parti du pays, cette initiative, dans une Suisse où les étrangers représentent plus d'un quart de la population, visait à limiter l'immigration afin d'empêcher que la population résidente permanente dépasse les 10 millions d'habitants d'ici à 2050 alors que le pays en compte actuellement 9,5 millions.

Si le seuil des 10 millions avait été dépassé, la Suisse aurait dû dénoncer l'accord de libre circulation avec l'UE dans les deux ans, et d'autres accords bilatéraux portant sur l'asile et la sécurité viendraient également à tomber. Pénurie de logements, hausse des loyers, bétonnage du paysage, bouchons, trains bondés, augmentation de la criminalité, système de santé à bout et baisse de la qualité de l'enseignement sont les principaux arguments des promoteurs de cette initiative.

L'initiative était combattue par le gouvernement, le Parlement, les principaux partis politiques, les syndicats et le patronat. Dans un référendum distinct, les Suisses auraient accepté la proposition de loi visant à durcir l'accès au service civil, dans un contexte où la guerre en Ukraine et les tensions géopolitiques poussent de nombreux pays à renforcer leurs armées.

La gauche, à l'origine du référendum, juge cette réforme 'dangereuse' et estime qu'elle pourrait à terme conduire à la disparition de cette alternative au service militaire dans le riche pays alpin. La Suisse impose un service militaire obligatoire aux hommes dans le cadre d'un système de milice, où les conscrits, encadrés par quelques milliers de militaires professionnels, suivent une formation initiale durant généralement 18 semaines puis des périodes d'entraînement régulières pendant neuf ans.

Depuis 1996, les objecteurs de conscience peuvent effectuer un service civil. Depuis la suppression en 2009 de la commission chargée de vérifier la réalité de leur 'conflit de conscience', leur nombre a fortement augmenté, ce que le gouvernement juge problématique





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