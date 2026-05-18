The Belgian 'Tipsy Nipper': A History of a Fascinating Aircraft

This news article explores the history of the Belgian 'Tipsy Nipper', a small, single-seater aircraft built in Herten bij Wellen during the early '60s. The Tipsy Nipper was initially intended as a construction kit for home builders but quickly became popular despite not being widely available. The article highlights the background of Air Vice Marshal Ernest-Oscar Tips, who designed the Tipsy Nipper for Avions Fairey.

Aan het begin van de jaren '60 werden in Herten bij Wellen gedurende 4 jaar kleine eenpersoonsvliegtuigjes gebouwd. Dit waren de Belgische ' Tipsy Nipper ', bedoeld voor het brede publiek.

'Oorspronkelijk was dit bedoeld als bouwset voor particulieren', vertelt luchtvaarthistoricus Bob Rongé. In tegenstelling tot de meeste bouwpakketten komt dit niet uit een Zweedse meubelwinkel, benadrukt Rongé.

'De Tipsy Nipper is een Belgisch vliegtuig', aldus Rongé. 'Daarvan zijn er niet veel. Het is ontwikkeld door Ernest-Oscar Tips uit Oost-Vlaanderen. Tips was zeer inventief en ook directeur bij Avions Fairey, een vliegtuigbouwer in Gosselies.





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Belgian Aircraft Tipsy Nipper Air Vice Marshal Ernest-Oscar Tips Avions Fairey Gosselies Herten Bij Wellen Tipsy Nipper Aircraft History Construction Kit For Home Builders Personal Aircraft Ownership Unique Aircraft Features Affordable But Sought-After Popularity Of Unique Aircraft Among Owners High Estimation Of The Aircraft By Owners

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