The story behind Sœur Sourire, the nun who became a worldwide star

The news text tells the story of Sœur Sourire, a Belgian nun who became a worldwide star in the 1960s with her song "Dominique". Despite her success, she faced controversies, debts, and a double suicide that haunted her. The news text also explores the impact of her story on her life and career, as well as the reactions to her death and the release of a new tribute album.

Plus de quarante ans après sa disparition, Sœur Sourire revient dans l’actualité avec la sortie d’un album hommage du chanteur français Florian Desman. Behind the smile of this Belgian nun who became a number one in the United States hides a much darker story, filled with controversies, debts, and a double suicide that continues to haunt.

Today, the name of Sœur Sourire immediately evokes "Dominique", this light melody that conquered the planet at the beginning of the 1960s. Few Belgians can boast of having reached such a peak: in December 1963, the Belgian nun Jeannine Deckers was number one in US sales. An exploit that fascinates Florian Desman. At 33 years old, the French singer dedicated an album to her and visited the Fichermont convent, in Waterloo, where some of his songs were recorded.

"In front of Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, everything that could be done at the time, it was an alien", he says. Written in homage to Saint Dominic, "Dominique" quickly exceeded the religious framework. The song was translated into several languages, traveled the world, and inspired nearly 200 albums.

"It was everywhere on the planet that Sœur Sourire was known", recalls Alain Closson, musician and collector who accompanied her on stage. But behind the popular phenomenon, Jeannine Deckers sought to exist in a way other than as the nun who sang. After leaving the convent in 1966, she tried to continue her career and engaged on sensitive subjects, such as contraception.

"It kind of ruined her popularity in a certain way because, as she was mainly known in Catholic circles, talking about the pill didn't go over well either", Alain Closson explains. The paradox of the story is that while "Dominique" brought in substantial sums, Sœur Sourire did not benefit from this success.

"The copyright royalties she was supposed to receive went directly to the community", Alain Closson explains. When the tax authorities demanded taxes on income she had not actually received, the situation deteriorated rapidly.

"She found herself facing tax problems that kept accumulating with interest from 1974. And there, it was really the end", Florian Desman recounts. Settled in Wavre with her partner Annie, Jeannine Deckers gradually sank into financial difficulties and depression. On March 29, 1985, the two women took their own lives in their apartment.

Forty years later, this tragic outcome remains at the heart of the memories of those who knew them.

"They pushed us to suicide", Fabian Pauwels, a friend of the couple for more than ten years, affirms in a letter written after their deaths. In a posthumous letter, Sœur Sourire wrote that she hoped her songs would survive her. The release of a new tribute album shows that, despite the decades that have passed, the nun who became a worldwide star continues to fascinate beyond her one hit.

"It's important to be there", a march organized for the little Lyhanna, with more than 5,000 people expected, "If the bar burns, it's important to be there" : the owners of the Constellation, the theater of the Crans-Montana tragedy, face harsh SMS. Prudence if you bought this product at Delhaize : do not consume it, the supermarket asks to return it.

The transparency of salaries in Belgium is imposed by the European Union, but "Arthur cannot ask how much Maxime earns"





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