US and Israel launch attacks on Iran, sparking retaliation and negotiations

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, triggering a series of airstrikes in the Gulf region. In response, the Iranian regime launched its own airstrikes across the region. Tensions between the two countries have escalated, with both sides accusing each other of escalating the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, which was extended until May 15. In Lebanon, at least 12 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a village in the eastern Bekaa Valley. Additionally, two people were reported dead in another village. The Israeli military claims to have hit more than 70 targets belonging to Hezbollah, including command centers, weapon storage facilities, and other infrastructure. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned that the United States no longer has a safe haven in the Gulf region, stating that countries in the area will no longer serve as shields for American military bases. The United States and Iran are still negotiating an end to their three-month-old conflict, despite the recent airstrikes. The negotiations are being conducted through intermediaries, with the United States and Iran expressing varying signals about the progress of the talks. The Israeli military has launched new attacks on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, with the Lebanese military reporting the deaths of seven people, five in Machgara and two in Kouthariyeh El Siyad. Hezbollah, in turn, claims to have launched drone attacks on three military bases and a military post in northern Israel.

Op 28 februari begonnen de Verenigde Staten en Israël met aanvallen op Iran . Het Iraanse regime antwoordde met luchtaanvallen in de hele Golfregio. Er is een broos staakt-het-vuren van kracht tussen Iran en de VS, maar de spanningen tussen de beide landen blijven oplopen.

Israël en Libanon hebben een staakt-het-vuren afgesproken en dat op 15 mei met 45 dagen verlengd. Bij een Israëlische luchtaanval op een dorp in het oosten van Libanon zijn zeker 12 mensen gedood. Ook in een ander dorp zouden 2 mensen zijn gedood. Het Israëlische leger zegt dat het tijdens die aanvallen meer dan 70 doelwitten van Hezbollah heeft geraakt.

De Iraanse opperleider ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei waarschuwt dat de Verenigde Staten geen veilige haven meer zullen hebben in de Golfregio. Hij zegt dat landen in het gebied niet langer als schild zullen dienen voor Amerikaanse militaire bases. De VS en Iran blijven onderhandelen over een mogelijk vredesakkoord, ondanks de nieuwe aanvallen van het Amerikaanse leger. Het is niet de eerste keer dat de VS aanvallen uitvoeren in Iran tijdens het lopende staakt-het-vuren





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Iran United States Israel Attacks Negotiations Ceasefire Lebanon Hezbollah Drone Attacks Military Bases

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