US-Iran conflict escalates with airstrikes and counterattacks

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, in response to the downing of a US helicopter. Iran retaliated with airstrikes across the Gulf region. The US has been striking Iran for two days, targeting it in the Strait of Hormuz, as a form of retaliation for the helicopter incident. The US has threatened to take over the entire Iranian oil and gas market, starting with Kharg Island, a strategic location in the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, the US claims to have destroyed a significant portion of Iran's defense capabilities, but these claims have not been independently verified. A fire has broken out on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, and two oil tankers have been attacked by the US Navy. Three Indian sailors have died after the US Navy attacked a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Several countries have called on Iran to stop its "violent actions" and "plots" against their citizens and territories. The US has fired almost 50 Tomahawk missiles at Iran, and Iran has claimed to have closed the Strait of Hormuz and will attack any ship attempting to pass through it.

Op 28 februari begonnen de Verenigde Staten en Israël met aanvallen op Iran. Het Iraanse regime antwoordde met luchtaanvallen in de hele Golfregio. De VS bestookt Iran al 2 dagen, onder meer in de Straat van Hormuz, als vergelding voor het neerhalen van een helikopter.

De Verenigde Staten zullen Iran "zeer hard" treffen vannacht. De VS zouden de volledige Iraanse olie- en gasmarkt overnemen, beginnend met Kharg-eiland, een eiland in de Perzische Golf voor de Iraanse kust, met olieopslag en een haven die essentieel is voor de Iraanse olie-industrie. Trump beweert ook dat grote delen van de Iraanse defensiecapaciteit "vernietigd" zouden zijn, maar die claims zijn niet onafhankelijk bevestigd.

Op een olietanker voor de kust van Oman is brand uitgebroken, meldt de Britse maritieme dienst UKMTO. De brand zou in de machinekamer zijn ontstaan. Volgens de Indiase zeemansbond Forward Seamen's Union gaat het om een Indiase olietanker. Het Indiase ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken meldt dat er vandaag 2 olietankers zijn aangevallen door de Amerikaanse marine.

Drie Indiase bemanningsleden zijn omgekomen nadat het Amerikaanse leger een tanker in de Golf van Oman heeft aangevallen. De Verenigde Staten stellen dat de tanker de Amerikaanse blokkade van de Straat van Hormuz heeft geschonden door te proberen olie uit Iran te vervoeren. Drie landen hebben Iran opgeroepen om dodelijke complotten en andere kwalijke acties op hun grondgebied en tegen hun gemeenschappen te staken. De Amerikaanse president heeft bijna 50 Tomahawk-raketten afgevuurd op Iran.

Iran heeft de militaire basissen Ali al-Salem en Ahmad al-Jaber in Koeweit, en Sheikh Isa in Bahrein, en de Straat van Hormuz volledig afgesloten. Washington ontkent dat de Straat van Hormuz is afgesloten





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US-Iran Conflict Airstrikes Counterattacks Strait Of Hormuz Kharg Island Oil Tanker Attack Indian Sailors Deaths Violent Actions Plots

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