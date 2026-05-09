Victorieuse aux élections fédérales australiennes, One Nation vise encore plus de sièges

Le parti One Nation, mené par Pauline Hanson, a remporté les élections fédérales australiennes dans la circonscription rurale de Farrer, Nouvelle-Galles du Sud. David Farley, le candidat de One Nation, a recueilli 60% des voix contre 40% de son adversaire Michelle Milthorpe. La victoire de One Nation ne menace pas la majorité travailliste, mais elle montre à quel point les partis traditionnels sont actuellement en difficulté en Australie. One Nation vise encore plus de sièges et prône une réduction de l'immigration et la lutte contre l'islam radical.

Le candidat de One Nation , David Farley , a recueilli 60% des voix à Farrer , une circonscription rurale de l'État de Nouvelle-Galles du Sud, dans le sud-est du pays.

C'était bien plus que son adversaire Michelle Milthorpe, qui se présentait en tant qu'indépendante. Pendant la campagne, Farley avait vivement critiqué les partis traditionnels, qu'il reprochait de 'ne pas tenir leurs promesses'. La victoire de One Nation ne menace pas la majorité travailliste, mais elle montre à quel point les partis traditionnels sont actuellement en difficulté en Australie. Après une première victoire de One Nation aux élections locales de mars, il s'agissait cette fois d'un premier test au niveau fédéral.

Selon la présidente du parti, Pauline Hanson, il ne s'agit pas d'une victoire pour Farrer seulement, mais pour toute l'Australie.

'Nous visons encore plus de sièges', a-t-elle déclaré. En tant que présidente du parti, elle prône une réduction de l'immigration et mène la lutte contre l'islam radical.

Par ailleurs, l'Australie est également confrontée à une hausse du coût de la vie et à une crise du logement





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One Nation David Farley Michelle Milthorpe Farrer Nouvelle-Galles Du Sud Pauline Hanson Victoire Partis Traditionnels Australie Haute Inflation Crise Du Logement

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