WHO waarschuwt voor internationale noodsituatie na uitbraak ebolavirus in Congo en Oeganda

De Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie waarschuwt voor een internationale noodsituatie als gevolg van de uitbraak van een zeldzame variant van het ebolavirus in Congo en Oeganda. Laurens Liesenborghs, onderzoeker, adviseert België om geen paniek te hebben, maar de regio rond Congo is een stevige uitdaging.

De uitbraak van een zeldzame variant van het ebolavirus in Congo en Oeganda vormt een internationale noodsituatie voor de volksgezondheid, volgens de Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie ( WHO ). De dodentoll opgelopen tot 87 in Congolese provincie Ituri.

België heeft te maken met een stevige uitdaging, maar geen noodzaak tot paniek, stelt onderzoeker Laurens Liesenborghs. In Congo worden dit soort uitbraken wel vaker gezien, maar deze variant vormt een extra uitdaging. Zonder vaccins en goede geneesmiddelen voor de Bundibugyo-variant kunnen medische hulpverleners moeilijk meewerken. De politieke instabiliteit en angst voor de ziekte zorgen er alleen voor dat de epidemie verder gaat uitbreiden.

Google lanceert een nieuw servicetechnologieën om de gebruikers in staat te stellen om te kiezen welke bronnen hun eerst dienen te zien, zoals VRT NWS, wanneer ze zoeken





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Ebolavirus Bundibugyo-Variant WHO Internationale Noodsituatie België Kinshasa Kampala Zelle Rare Variant Politiak Instabiliteit De Ziekte

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